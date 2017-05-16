Meghan Yost’s Edge Fitness Challenge: Week Six Update and Her Full Workout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — I’ve taken my workouts to a whole new level by enlisting the help of a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs. I’m six weeks in to an eight-week challenge that I’m documenting on CT Style, and so far the results are showing. I’ve lost 4.75 inches from my body measurements (waist, thighs, arms, hips, and biceps); 2.5 of which are from my waist alone. To me, that is an incredible accomplishment.

Not only am I toning up, but I’ve gotten so much stronger. I can now do one chin up on my own (before I could barely hold myself on the bar), and I am working towards achieving my goal of doing two chin ups by the time my challenge ends.

My progress is due to my trainer Brian Woodford’s encouragement as well as the (tough) workout plan he’s designed for me. I workout a total of five days each week. One of those days I meet Woodford for a personal training session. Two days a week I take an Edge Strong class, which is led by an Edge Fitness personal trainer. The other two days I choose from one of the following circuits Woodford has taught me plus 20-30 minutes of cardio.

CIRCUIT ONE

PART A (Do three times before moving to Part B):

Kettlebell Step Ups (hold kettlebell at chest and step up onto raised platform or box): 10-15 reps on each leg TRX Row: 15 reps Bench Push Ups (use raised platform or box from step 1): 15 reps Plank with side steps (hold plank and move each foot out to side of body one at a time): 30-60 seconds Battle Ropes for 1 minute

PART B (Do three times):

Goblet Squat: 20 reps Assisted Pull-Ups (using machine): 10-15 reps Machine Chest Press: 15 reps Hanging Leg Raise: 15 reps 2 minutes on stair climber

CIRCUIT TWO

PART A (Do three times before moving to Part B):

Leg Press: 10-15 reps Reverse Lunges: 10 lunges on each leg Lat Pulldown: 15 reps Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 15 reps Dumbbell Curl: 15 reps Bench Ab V-Ups: 15 reps Active Rest (Battle Ropes for 1 minute, walking backwards on treadmill for 2 minutes on a 6.0 incline, or stair climber for 2 minutes)

PART B (Do three times):

Goblet Squat Jumps: 15 reps Arm Cable Row: 12-15 reps each arm Ab Single Leg Lowers: 10 each leg

CIRCUIT THREE

PART A (Do three times before moving to Part B):

Back Squats: 10 reps Band Assisted Chin-Ups: 5-15 reps Tricep Rope extensions: 15 reps Cable Torso Press: 15 reps each side Active Rest (Battle Ropes for 1 minute, walking backwards on treadmill for 2 minutes on a 6.0 incline, or stair climber for 2 minutes)

PART B (Do three times):

Leg extensions: 15 reps Dumbbell Tricep Extensions: 15-20 reps TRX Pull Ups: 12-15 reps Flutters: 15 reps each leg

