Meghan Yost’s Edge Fitness Challenge: Week Six Update and Her Full Workout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — I’ve taken my workouts to a whole new level by enlisting the help of a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs. I’m six weeks in to an eight-week challenge that I’m documenting on CT Style, and so far the results are showing. I’ve lost 4.75 inches from my body measurements (waist, thighs, arms, hips, and biceps); 2.5 of which are from my waist alone. To me, that is an incredible accomplishment.
Not only am I toning up, but I’ve gotten so much stronger. I can now do one chin up on my own (before I could barely hold myself on the bar), and I am working towards achieving my goal of doing two chin ups by the time my challenge ends.
My progress is due to my trainer Brian Woodford’s encouragement as well as the (tough) workout plan he’s designed for me. I workout a total of five days each week. One of those days I meet Woodford for a personal training session. Two days a week I take an Edge Strong class, which is led by an Edge Fitness personal trainer. The other two days I choose from one of the following circuits Woodford has taught me plus 20-30 minutes of cardio.
CIRCUIT ONE
PART A (Do three times before moving to Part B):
- Kettlebell Step Ups (hold kettlebell at chest and step up onto raised platform or box): 10-15 reps on each leg
- TRX Row: 15 reps
- Bench Push Ups (use raised platform or box from step 1): 15 reps
- Plank with side steps (hold plank and move each foot out to side of body one at a time): 30-60 seconds
- Battle Ropes for 1 minute
PART B (Do three times):
- Goblet Squat: 20 reps
- Assisted Pull-Ups (using machine): 10-15 reps
- Machine Chest Press: 15 reps
- Hanging Leg Raise: 15 reps
- 2 minutes on stair climber
CIRCUIT TWO
PART A (Do three times before moving to Part B):
- Leg Press: 10-15 reps
- Reverse Lunges: 10 lunges on each leg
- Lat Pulldown: 15 reps
- Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 15 reps
- Dumbbell Curl: 15 reps
- Bench Ab V-Ups: 15 reps
- Active Rest (Battle Ropes for 1 minute, walking backwards on treadmill for 2 minutes on a 6.0 incline, or stair climber for 2 minutes)
PART B (Do three times):
- Goblet Squat Jumps: 15 reps
- Arm Cable Row: 12-15 reps each arm
- Ab Single Leg Lowers: 10 each leg
CIRCUIT THREE
PART A (Do three times before moving to Part B):
- Back Squats: 10 reps
- Band Assisted Chin-Ups: 5-15 reps
- Tricep Rope extensions: 15 reps
- Cable Torso Press: 15 reps each side
- Active Rest (Battle Ropes for 1 minute, walking backwards on treadmill for 2 minutes on a 6.0 incline, or stair climber for 2 minutes)
PART B (Do three times):
- Leg extensions: 15 reps
- Dumbbell Tricep Extensions: 15-20 reps
- TRX Pull Ups: 12-15 reps
- Flutters: 15 reps each leg
To learn more about The Edge Fitness Clubs, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.