Meriden police warn of IRS phone scam

By Published:
Image: Big Stock

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The Meriden Police Department wants to remind residents this is a popular time of year for fake IRS phone calls, trying to scam residents out of money. Police say they’ve been getting a number of calls complaining about these scams.

Police say those callers indicate they scammers say they are calling from the IRS, saying the resident owes delinquent back taxes. The callers then ask for personal information like social security numbers and credit card information.

Police say residents should never give personal information to anyone over the phone. The IRS never contacts residents at their homes to try and get personal information.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s