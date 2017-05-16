Meriden police warn of IRS phone scam

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The Meriden Police Department wants to remind residents this is a popular time of year for fake IRS phone calls, trying to scam residents out of money. Police say they’ve been getting a number of calls complaining about these scams.

Police say those callers indicate they scammers say they are calling from the IRS, saying the resident owes delinquent back taxes. The callers then ask for personal information like social security numbers and credit card information.

Police say residents should never give personal information to anyone over the phone. The IRS never contacts residents at their homes to try and get personal information.