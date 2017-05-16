New Haven Board of Alders to hold police body camera forum

New rules are setup for police officers to wear body cameras, use of physical force will be investigated by the Division of Criminal Justice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alderman will hold a public forum on funding police body cameras.

Police body cameras are making top priority for the city of New Haven’s new Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

His vision is to bring more transparency and accountability to the department.

The department is in no way shape or form broken, but there are things we can do a lot better. So for me priorities are transparency and accountability. I believe one of the biggest ways to bring that about is the body worn cameras.” – Police Chief Anthony Campbell

The Public Safety Committee of the New Haven Board of Alders will host a public hearing on Tuesday, to submit an application for body-worn cameras. The main topic of discussion will be financing the one million dollar purchase.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Alder Chamber of New Haven City Hall.

