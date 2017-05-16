New study shows New Haven drivers are losing about $2,200 dollars a year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven drivers are losing about $2,200 a year due to bad roads around the area. That’s according to a new report by Trip, a national nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, DC.

The report found deteriorated and congested roads that are not up to par are what’s to blame for unsafe roads. Researchers will be meeting in Hartford on Tuesday morning to talk about the findings in the report.

The report, “Connecticut Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe and Efficient Mobility,” examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety, and transportation funding in Connecticut. In addition to statewide information, the report contains regional data for Bridgeport-Stamford, Hartford and New Haven.