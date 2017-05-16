NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Wallingford plane crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Wallingford plane crash that killed a doctor and injured his son in April.

The report reveals that 56-year-old Dr. Joseph Tomanelli, of Cheshire, died after his Piper PA-28180 crashed near the Meriden Markham Airport on April 24th. His 21-year-old son Daniel Tomanelli survived but was taken to Yale- New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

The report states that Tomanelli had been flying out of the Meriden Markham Airport for several years and that he had purchased the airplane involved in the crash just three weeks prior to the accident. Tomanelli is said to have decided to increase his proficiency in preparation of a North Carolina trip.

The report also revealed that Tomanelli held a private pilot certificate with rating for airplane single-engine plane and instrument airplane but his most recent FAA third-class medical certificate was issued on February 1 of this year. By that date, he had accrued about 1,200 total hours of flight expedience.

The plane that was destroyed in the crash was manufactured in 2005 and had its most recent annual inspection on March 13th. At that time, the plane had accrued about 1,229 hours of operation.

For the full NTSB report, click here.