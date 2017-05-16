Number of state trooper layoffs to increase

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The number of state trooper layoffs is expected to increase on Tuesday.

Sources at the Malloy Administration spoke with News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis Tuesday morning, saying that the number of state trooper layoffs is expected to increase to 87 from the original five layoffs that were announced last week.

The layoffs will include the entire new recruitment class of 80 troopers.

A meeting with the police union will be held to discuss the layoffs at State Police Headquarters at 10:00 a.m.

