Passenger in car from deadly police-involved shooting sues officers, City of Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The passenger in the car during a deadly police-involved shooting in Bridgeport last week has filed a lawsuit, according to his attorney.

The lawsuit states that Julian Fyffe is suing Officer James Boulay who fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron, as well as four other Bridgeport police officers and/or employees of the city.

Fyffe is also suing the Chief of Bridgeport Police Armando Perez and the City of Bridgeport.

The lawsuit alleges Police Chief Armando Perez lied to the public about the incident to cover up what happened before and after the shooting. It also alleges that police violated proper procedure and basic constitutional rights by refusing to get both teenagers medical attention when they handcuffed them on the pavement. It goes on to say the officers violated rules about the use of deadly force when they fired the shots into the car.

According to the lawsuit, Fyffe is seeking $6 million in damages plus costs and attorneys’ fees.

Last week, police say 15-year-old Jayson Negron was driving a stolen car with Fyffe in it in Bridgeport when he struck another vehicle and rolled onto a street facing the wrong direction. When officers tried to approach the car, Negron reversed and drove into a group of officers, hitting and injuring at least one of them. An officer fired several shots into the car, killing Negron and injuring Fyffe. Two officers suffered minor injuries in the incident.