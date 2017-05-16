Saving money on your hotel room this summer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We are continuing our week of saving you money on summer travel this year. We are helping you stretch your dollar with ways to pinch pennies as you check into the hotel. The hotel can eat away a big chunk of your travel budget which is why that’s an important place to look closely for savings. It’s almost time to get away. As nice as it is to leave you cares behind as you check into that hotel, stay alert for money savers!

Michael Hamilton of Springhill Suites by Marriott let us in on a few hotel secrets. The first being the opportunity to save before you get to your room by asking about any complimentary upgrades!

“It’s all about timing. Sometimes we’re in the situation where we need to upgrade a room because we need a specific room type and we may not think about it but if a customer says to us hey do you have this type of room available, that triggers us to make the moves,” Hamilton said.

Maybe rates have dropped since you booked the room. Remember, just because you’ve had the reservation, you don’t usually get charged until the stay is over. Another unexpected money saver? Opt out of the room safe if you don’t need it.

“People may not realize that the safe in the room can add on $5-$10 a day based on a market. So if that’s not something you’re going to use, you may want to check and see if you can have those charges waved,” Hamilton said.

Make sure you mention if it’s your anniversary or someone’s birthday. You might find complimentary treats sent to the room and look for hotels with the most amenities included.

“You want to find properties that have value-included items. Such as parking, internet and breakfast,” Hamilton added.

Also ask about membership savings. You may pinch pennies by just saying you’re a AAA member, member of the military or law enforcement. Don’t forget about those credit cards you have. See if you can cash in some points and get a free room for at least a night or two.