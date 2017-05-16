Secret Service detains bike rack jumper outside White House

(Diego Cambiaso/Flickr Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0)

(ABC) — The United States Secret Service apprehended an individual who jumped a bike rack outside the White House Tuesday afternoon, the agency tweeted.

The White House immediately went into a brief lockdown and reporters were ushered into the press briefing room.

The suspect is now in custody.