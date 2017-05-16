Secret Service detains bike rack jumper outside White House

(ABC) — The United States Secret Service apprehended an individual who jumped a bike rack outside the White House Tuesday afternoon, the agency tweeted.

Secret Service responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Penn Ave. Suspect in custody. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017

Update: Incident along North Fence Line is cleared. Pedestrian traffic may resume along Penn Ave/North Fence line sidewalk area @WhiteHouse — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017

The White House immediately went into a brief lockdown and reporters were ushered into the press briefing room.

The suspect is now in custody.