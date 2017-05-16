Sen. Blumenthal questions what President Trump told Russians

Related Coverage Sources: Trump shared classified info with Russians

(WTNH) — The White House continues to deny reports that President Trump leaked classified information about ISIS to Russian leaders during an Oval Office visit last week.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster stated that the President did not jeopardize national security or hurt intelligence relations with allies.

On Tuesday afternoon, News 8 spoke with Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal. He wants to know what the President told the Russians.

“This is why the tapes and transcripts should be voluntarily produced, but there should also be subpoenas producing and preserving that evidence. The American people deserve an explanation. It should be right away,” said Senator Blumenthal.