Source: Comey wrote in memo that Trump asked to end Flynn investigation

(CNN) — Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Donald Trump asked to end to the investigation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Comey was so appalled by the request that he wanted to document it, the source said. Comey shared it with FBI senior officials, according to the source.

Writing the memo was “not out of character,” especially if he was concerned about the legality or moral issues, according to a former Justice Department official.

The New York Times first reported news of the memo.

The White House issued a statement denying Trump made such a request.

“While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” a

White House official said in a statement. “The President has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey.”

