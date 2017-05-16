Stamford man convicted of fatally stabbing cab driver

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Stamford man has been convicted of murder for fatally stabbing a city cab driver.

The Advocate reports that a jury Monday found 32-year-old Shota Mekoshvili guilty of killing taxi driver Mahomed Kamal in August 2014.

Mekoshvili faces 25 to 60 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 18.

Prosecutors say the men knew each other and the killing was motivated by robbery. Kamal’s wife testified that her husband was carrying between $500 and $700 the night he was killed. He had $18 on him when police found his body. He had been stabbed 127 times.

The defense said the killing was self-defense.

Mekoshvili testified that Kamal initiated a sexual encounter and he wrestled a knife away from Kamal, who beat him with a metal flashlight.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

