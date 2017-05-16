Stamford man convicted of fatally stabbing cab driver

By Published:
Shota Mekoshvili, 29, is arrested for the stabbing death of a Stamford cab driver.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Stamford man has been convicted of murder for fatally stabbing a city cab driver.

The Advocate reports that a jury Monday found 32-year-old Shota Mekoshvili guilty of killing taxi driver Mahomed Kamal in August 2014.

Mekoshvili faces 25 to 60 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 18.

Related: One arrested in deadly Stamford stabbing

Prosecutors say the men knew each other and the killing was motivated by robbery. Kamal’s wife testified that her husband was carrying between $500 and $700 the night he was killed. He had $18 on him when police found his body. He had been stabbed 127 times.

The defense said the killing was self-defense.

Mekoshvili testified that Kamal initiated a sexual encounter and he wrestled a knife away from Kamal, who beat him with a metal flashlight.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s