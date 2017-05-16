Students participate in New Haven Science Fair

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of students of all ages participated in the New Haven Science Fair on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by Yale University, featured a plethora of projects from students in grade levels ranging from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. The projects were on display at the university commons.

The New Haven Science Fair is a part of a program that involves all New Haven schools along with local businesses, foundations, and universities.

The final day of the event will be on Wednesday.