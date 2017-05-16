What’s Brewing: contest to win a trip to Las Vegas

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, there’s an ultimate Las Vegas giveaway.

One lucky winner will win a trip for two with round trip airfare and a three night stay at Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort and tickets to see Michael Jackson One. You have until Monday, May 22nd at noon to enter.

Ryan and Teresa also spoke about “National Chocolate Chip Day”.

The District of Columbia won back-to-back Miss USA titles. Kara McCullough was crowned. McCullough is a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

One-piece bathing suits are dominating this summer. There are more than 20 percent one-piece styles are on the market than last year.

New York Yankees retires former shortstop Derek Jeter’s jersey.