What’s Brewing: new honeymoon trend called “buddymoon”

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Teresa wishes her mother a Happy Birthday!

An Australian woman wore her engagement ring for a whole year without realizing it! Her now fiance gave it to her hidden inside a necklace for their one year anniversary. He popped open the necklace and got down on one knee to propose.

It’s wedding season, and there’s a new honeymoon trend called “buddymoon.”

Ryan Kristafer also stopped by Dunkin’ Donuts in Middlefield to surprise one of their patrons with $1,000 to celebrate their new frozen iced coffee!

Lastly, a fan in Arizona replicated the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ship in his backyard.