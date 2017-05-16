Yale graduate student teachers hunger strike enters third week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Yale graduate student teachers have started their third week of a hunger strike in their fight to unionize.

After going 14 days without eating or drinking, three of the original fasters have traded posts with colleagues – per the advice of their doctors.

The group is trying to pressure Yale University officials into negotiating a collective bargaining agreement, but the school has yet to move on the issue.

Related Content: Yale administration speaks out amidst growing concerns over protests on campus

Both the fasters and their allies will be gathering tonight outside of Yale President Peter Salovey‘s house for a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

Related Content: Music star Melissa Etheridge shows support for Yale protesters

The group is expected to release a public statement this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.