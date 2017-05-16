Yale graduate student teachers hunger strike enters third week

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Yale graduate student teachers have started their third week of a hunger strike in their fight to unionize.

After going 14 days without eating or drinking, three of the original fasters have traded posts with colleagues – per the advice of their doctors.

The group is trying to pressure Yale University officials into negotiating a collective bargaining agreement, but the school has yet to move on the issue.

Both the fasters and their allies will be gathering tonight outside of Yale President Peter Salovey‘s house for a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

The group is expected to release a public statement this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

