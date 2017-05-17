Air Quality Issues Starting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heat and humidity are two things you probably haven’t heard much of the last couple of months because frankly it hasn’t been very warm outside. But now an air quality alert has been issued across almost all of the state of Connecticut and if you’re suffering, the weather is partly to blame.

It is truly the most wonderful time of the year. Birds chirping, beautiful flowers, and humidity starting to creep up. It’s normal for this time of the year, so what’s causing the poor air quality?

Unfortunately we are to blame. Running things like lawn mowers and other gas powered machines cause the pollutants to stay right here at the surface and that is a recipe for breathing issues.

Dr. Michael Imevbore of Connecticut Pulminary Specialists notes, “The weather changes, they feel like for some reason they’re not getting enough air into their lungs. The airway gets constricted, or narrowed, they struggle a little bit, they can’t breathe. Sometimes the sinuses start to drip, sometimes it’s their eyes.”

So even if it’s the first time you’re suffering and you want to blame the weather for this issue, doctors say it’s probably not the main cause.

“Most people who have these kinds of symptoms do some underlying or it’s just seasonal allergies or it’s actually asthma that hasn’t been diagnosed.” Imevbore said.

So get yourself checked out by a doctor, stay hydrated, stay cool, and don’t spend too much time outside. If you do have air conditioning, make sure to run it on days like today!

And truthfully the best thing that you can do on hot and humid days is just take it easy, sit down, put your feet up, and just relax.

