Alan Thicke’s sons taking widow to court over prenup

(WTNH) — The two oldest sons of entertainer Alan Thicke are taking his widow to court.

According to Robin and Brennan Thicke, Tanya Callau is claiming a prenup she signed more than a decade ago is now invalid in the eyes of the law.

Meanwhile, the brothers are saying Callau never complained about the actor’s estate or prenup until his death last December.

Under the terms of the agreement, Thicke’s sons received ownership of the family’s California ranch along with 75 percent of his personal effects and 60 percent of his remaining estate, while Callau received the rest.

Alan Thicke passed away suddenly on Dec. 13, 2016 at age 69.