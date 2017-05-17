Apparent airplane debris found off coast of Bahamas

Missing woman specializes in fashion industry

Blumin is founder and CEO of Skylight Group, which provides event space around New York City, specializing in the fashion industry, CNN affiliate WABC in New York reported . CNN is trying to reach a spokesperson for the company.

Skylight Group has designed sets for clients such as Ralph Lauren and Kanye West. Blumin is known for transforming derelict old buildings into “dazzling event spaces,” according to the New York Daily News . The company confirmed she and members of her family were on the plane.

“Her family is working with investigators and we politely ask that you respect their privacy at this time,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelley, a Coast Guard spokesman.

Man’s family is “devastated and shocked”

WABC reported Ulrich was listed as the pilot, but it was not known who was flying it at the time, Kelly said. Blumin owned the plane through a consulting company, according to New York State and aviation records.

Ulrich’s family is “devastated and shocked,” his father, Gael Ulrich, said in a statement to CNN.

Nathan is our beloved son, brother and uncle and we wish for resolution as the Coast Guard search continues,” he said.

Actress Rae Dawn Chong, of “The Color Purple” and “Commando,” tweeted that she and Ulrich were previously married.

Her tweet said, “My ex-hubby’s (Nathan Ulrich) plane is missing over the Bermuda Triangle. I am sad and in shock. So send prayers to his family. Thanks.”