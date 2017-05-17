Apparent airplane debris found off coast of Bahamas

(CNN)– The US Coast Guard is searching for survivors after finding what is believed to be airplane debris 15 miles east of an island in the Bahamas on Tuesday.
#Update Picture of overdue aircraft, MU-2B airplane, tail number N220N. https://t.co/49uGJTgVDt pic.twitter.com/VoBOSvVDC3
— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 16, 2017
Missing woman specializes in fashion industry
Man’s family is “devastated and shocked”
My ex-hubby’s (Nathan Ulrich) plane is missing over the Bermuda Triangle. I am sad and in shock. So send prayers to his family. Thanks.
— Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) May 16, 2017