Celebrate CT Brews at Eli’s Restaurants All Week Long

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All week long Eli’s Restaurant is celebrating local CT breweries for Craft Beer Week.

Check out Counter Weight, Stubborn Beauty, Back East, and New England. Each day is designated to one of the breweries with a Tap Takeover and Meet and Greet Event at each one of Eli’s locations throughout the week.

Eli’s Restaurant Group is a true family of restaurants, founded by true brothers in spirit with a common vision. They are an upscale American cuisine combined with a warm, friendly, inviting atmosphere. The legacy began in 1994 with the opening of the flagship restaurant Eli’s on Whitney located in a heart of Hamden. Since the original Eli’s opened, four more restaurants have been added to the family. Eli’s Brick Oven Pizza in Hamden, Eli’s Branford, Eli’s Tavern in Milford, and Eli’s Orange.

Learn more about Craft Beer Week and Eli’s Restaurants by heading to www.elisrg.com