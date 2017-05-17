Celebrate “International Day Against Homophobia” at the Groton Public Library

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)  — A famous Connecticut author is making her way to the Groton Public Library to celebrate “International Day Against Homophobia”.

The event coincides with International Day Against Homophobia. Prager will read from her book, talk about the LGBTQ history you never learned in school, and answer questions about writing a book. In addition, Prager will be interviewed by local students from Fitch and Grasso’s Gay Straight Alliance. Books will be available for preorder from Bank Square Books.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information about library programs or teen services, please call the library.

All programs hosted by the Groton Public Library are inclusive and open to people of all ability levels. Please contact the library for information about accommodations that are available.

