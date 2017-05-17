“Connecticut Chuckles IX” greeting visitors at the Lutz Children’s Museum

(Photo Courtesy: Bob Eckert)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is welcoming its new state groundhog, and he wants to meet the state’s residents!

“Connecticut Chuckles IX,” or simply, “Chuckles IX,” is greeting visitors at the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester. Before moving to the museum, Chuckles IX previously lived at the Meigs Point Nature Center in Madison.

“He was loved here, but we discovered that he had some pretty remarkable meteorological skills,” said Ranger Russ Miller of Meigs Point Nature Center.  “We knew he’d be happiest if we allowed him to move up to Manchester where he could realize his dream of becoming a famous weather-predicting marmot.”

Chuckles IX is a male groundhog and is around five years old. According to those at the museum, he’s starting to get comfortable in his new home

“He’s already taking advantage of his celebrity status” said Bob Eckert, the museum’s director. “He’s been ordering fresh fruit, vegetables and a side of nuts from room service on a regular basis”.

The Lutz Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization that has been educating Connecticut’s youth since 1953. Visitors can learn more about Chuckles IX and the museum at www.lutzmuseum.org.

