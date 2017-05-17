Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fairy Festival at Bellamy-Ferriday House

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Bethlehem, home of the 2017 Fairy Festival at the Bellamy-Ferriday House.

There will be all types of activities going on like pony rides, Tinkerbell’s cottage – where people can fairy dust their favorite cookies.

Visitors can enjoy a woodland fairy walk, where families can build their own fairy houses. There will also be face painting, balloon twisting and so much more. So grab your wings and visit the 2017 Fairy Festival at the Bellamy-Ferriday House.

The event runs from noon to 4pm on Saturday, May 20th. Tickets at $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for children under 6.

Visit the Bellamy-Ferriday House: 9 Main St N, Bethlehem, CT 06751

