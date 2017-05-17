Driver attempts to hit UConn Police officers with car

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver sped at UConn Police officers as they approached his car on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., UConn Police responded to a report that a driver was yelling at pedestrians on Mansfield Road. Officers then approached the vehicle on foot when the driver suddenly accelerated toward the officers.

The officers were able to avoid the car uninjured as the car struck a tree then fled the scene. The driver was found a short time later after driving erratically on nearby roads.

The driver is believed to be a Mansfield resident with a history of mental health problems.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.