Fishermen work to get Trump’s attention on Thames River

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Supporters of President Trump are gathering in southeastern Connecticut Wednesday. Among them are a group of fishermen who organized on the Thames River.

These fishing vessels were on a different kind of mission. News 8 was on board the Tradition, a 70 foot vessel that is one of more than 15 boats out trying to get the president’s attention hoping for change to what they say are outdated and over regulated rules that could eventually kill the fishing industry here in New England.

My view of the CGA commencement as President Trump speaks to graduates. #CGAcommencement17 @WTNH pic.twitter.com/npP8M8FLdC — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) May 17, 2017

More than 25 boats joining in flotilla outside of the Coast Guard Academy graduation. It’s a call for reform to fishing regulations. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/NQWUYIPiI8 — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) May 17, 2017

The vessel set out from Stonington at around 8 a.m. for the one hour sail to the Thames River. The Tradition works out of Rhode Island but the boats there Wednesday also came from Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts.

Aaron Williams, the Captain of the Tradition, has been a fishermen since 1998 but has been out on the water since he was 5-years-old. This is his families’ business, their livelihood and he doesn’t argue that regulations were needed two decades ago when inventory was low. But, he says after decades of responsible and regulated fishing, it’s time to change things again so the industry can survive.

Meeting other boats as we head to the CGA graduation. Fishermen want regulation changes. #CGAcommencement17 @WTNH pic.twitter.com/hin83qC13r — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) May 17, 2017

“At the present time we have historical numbers of fish in the ocean and we’re not able to harvest them. It’s kind of a frustrating thing to see certain species of fish that have rebounded as much as they have and every year we keep getting stuff taken away from us. It’s just a very disheartening,” said Williams.

