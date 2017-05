WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)–A fugitive from justice captured on Wednesday in Wolcott is now set to face a judge Thursday morning.

Police arrested 32-year-old Sean Blalock after spotting him parked on Wolcott Road back in August of last year. Drug investigators from Maine tipped off Wolcott police that Blalock might be living in town with his mother.

He’s now facing drug trafficking charges, and will be extradited back to Maine after his court appearance in Waterbury on Thursday.