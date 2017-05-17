Ganim not eligible for public campaign financing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Elections Enforcement Commission released a “draft decision” Wednedsay afternoon that concludes that Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is not eligible for public financing in a potential run for Governor because of his corruption conviction.

The legislature changed the law in 2013 while Ganim was serving time in federal prison. The change forbids those convicted of corruption in office from participating in the public financing program.

The commission is scheduled to vote on a “final decision” on June 21.

Ganim told News 8 last week that he expected to lose at the commission and is considering a court appeal.

