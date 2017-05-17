Glastonbury man pleads guilty to kickback scheme

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges related to a kickback scheme he operated out of the Stamford area between 2011 and 2014.

The Connecticut Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Javed Choudry, from Glastonbury, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax offenses related to a kickback scheme.

While employed by a construction company in the Stamford area, Choudry allegedly received cash kickbacks from contractors in exchange for work contracts between 2011 and 2014.

His company reported millions in losses, and the state DOJ says Choudry failed to report this form of income to the Internal Revenue Service.

In New Haven federal court on Wednesday, Choudry pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of filing a false tax return, which carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 and three years, respectively.

Choudry was released on a $50,000 bond and is required to pay back taxes, plus interest and penalties.

The FBI and the IRS are continuing to investigate his case, according to the DOJ.