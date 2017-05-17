Hamden man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man has died after he was hit by an SUV while riding a motorcycle in New Haven Tuesday evening.

Police say at around 7:52 p.m. officers and EMTs responded to the intersection of Judson Avenue and Mead Street for the report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 36-year-old Jermaine Witherspoon, was in critical condition at the scene of the crash. He later died from his injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and has cooperated with the crash investigation. Police say fault has not yet been determined.