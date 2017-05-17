Hamden PD gets new tool to investigate crashes

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are getting a new tool to help them investigate car crashes. The town’s Legislative Council just approved nearly $20,000 to buy a Crash Data Retrieval Tool.

“It will make our accident investigations, our accident reconstruction more competent. We’ll have more information available to us,” said Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra.

He says officers can plug it into cars and it will measure speed, find out if seat-belts were in use, and tells police what kind of turns the car made before a crash.

Wydra said, “this is not new technology it’s been around for a while. It’s surprising to me a little bit that we don’t already have it.”

Wydra says the device can be used on most cars made after 2010, but police can’t just plug it in right after an accident. They either need a driver’s permission or a court order.

“We would need a search and seizure warrant or we could search it based on probable cause that there’s a crime and information is contained there in,” said Wydra.

He says they could have the tool in use in the next three to six weeks.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s