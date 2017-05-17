Hamden PD gets new tool to investigate crashes

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are getting a new tool to help them investigate car crashes. The town’s Legislative Council just approved nearly $20,000 to buy a Crash Data Retrieval Tool.

“It will make our accident investigations, our accident reconstruction more competent. We’ll have more information available to us,” said Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra.

He says officers can plug it into cars and it will measure speed, find out if seat-belts were in use, and tells police what kind of turns the car made before a crash.

Wydra said, “this is not new technology it’s been around for a while. It’s surprising to me a little bit that we don’t already have it.”

Wydra says the device can be used on most cars made after 2010, but police can’t just plug it in right after an accident. They either need a driver’s permission or a court order.

“We would need a search and seizure warrant or we could search it based on probable cause that there’s a crime and information is contained there in,” said Wydra.

He says they could have the tool in use in the next three to six weeks.