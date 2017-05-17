Hartford Police make drug bust on Broad Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 200 bags of heroin were recovered on Broad Street by Hartford Police on Tuesday.

Detectives found information regarding narcotics sales at the location which led police to investigate. At the residence, 216 bags of heroin, 9 packages of Suboxone Sublingual Film, and $4,449 were recovered.

43-year-old Juan Cancel was arrested following a brief chase on foot after he attempted to leave the scene. Cancel is currently facing Possession of Narcotics and Possession With intent to Sell Narcotics, among other drug-related charges.