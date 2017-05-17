Hartford Police use less-lethal munitions to make arrest

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police used less-lethal munitions to help arrest a suspect armed with knives and plates.

On Tuesday night just before 9 p.m., Hartford Police responded to an emotionally disturbed person/domestic disturbance call between a man and a woman inside of an apartment on Norfolk Street.

Once officers arrived, the woman, who was elderly, left the apartment. The suspect, fifty-two-year-old William Blanch of Hartford, barricaded himself inside, ignoring multiple attempts by police to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Blanch threw bloody knives and plates through his apartment window at responding officers. After police attempted to de-escalate the situation without using deadly force, the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team breached the door.

Blanch then attacked the officers by throwing a microwave oven at them while holding a butcher knife. Officers then used used non-lethal munitions to take Blanch into custody.

Once in custody, Blanch was taken to St. Francis Hospital for immediate treatment and evaluation. The incident is currently being investigated and in arrest warrant is forthcoming.