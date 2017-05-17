Horse trapped in mud rescued in Florida

Crews rescued a trapped horse in Plant City, Florida, on Monday.

A 25-year-old horse was stuck in thick mud when the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

Rescue crews reportedly tried to break the horse from the suction of the mud but weren’t able to free her.

Emergency workers called a vet to help with the extraction.

The horse, later identified as Kiersa, was sedated so crews could remove her from the mud, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Vet Alexandra Urban from the Brandon Equine Medical Center as well as various workers from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Heavy Rescue 11, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office State Agriculture Response Team, Hillsborough County Public Works and RVR Horse Rescue put padded straps around Kiersa and carefully lifted her out of the mud.

Once rescued, Kiersa’s vitals were checked by the vet, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and she awoke about 30 minutes later.

The vet said Kiersa did not break any bones and was able to stand up after the rescue.

Dr. Urban administered IV fluids and antibiotics to Kiersa just in case, and the family who owns her is watching Kiersa closely for further health complications.

It is not known at this time how Kiersa got stuck in the mud.