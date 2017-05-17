Italian-American author releases latest pictorial book on immigrant life in America

(WTNH)–An Italian-American New Haven author has done it again. He has just released his latest book on immigrant life in America, capturing the past, which is so important for the future.

The book is entitled “From Italy to the North End.” Anthony Ricco traced his roots from Italy to the north end of Boston, where his relatives settled with others.

A town within a town, an area of about a mile and a half, where everybody knew everybody.

Ricco chronicles Italian immigrants, seniors, whom he had worked with as a young man over a period of ten years from 1972-82. It is an intimate pictorial look at how they lived their lives in a new land.

