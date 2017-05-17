Lead investigators of some of state’s highest-profile cases being laid off

By Published:

(WTNH)–News 8 has exclusive new information on the layoffs at the Connecticut State Police this week.

Eleven pink slips went out on Tuesday, including five troopers, two sergeants, and four lieutenants. It is the first time in state history that the Command Staff is being impacted.

News 8 has learned that the layoffs are affecting investigators who have taken the lead on some of the state’s most high-profile crimes, including the Sandy Hook shooting, the Cheshire home invasion, and the murder of Yale graduate student Annie Le.

Sources said these are highly-decorated officers, some of whom are just a couple of years from retirement. All of this is in an effort to close the state’s massive budget gap.

Governor Dannel Malloy has warned that more layoffs could be on the way.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s