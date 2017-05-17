Lead investigators of some of state’s highest-profile cases being laid off

(WTNH)–News 8 has exclusive new information on the layoffs at the Connecticut State Police this week.

Eleven pink slips went out on Tuesday, including five troopers, two sergeants, and four lieutenants. It is the first time in state history that the Command Staff is being impacted.

News 8 has learned that the layoffs are affecting investigators who have taken the lead on some of the state’s most high-profile crimes, including the Sandy Hook shooting, the Cheshire home invasion, and the murder of Yale graduate student Annie Le.

Sources said these are highly-decorated officers, some of whom are just a couple of years from retirement. All of this is in an effort to close the state’s massive budget gap.

Governor Dannel Malloy has warned that more layoffs could be on the way.