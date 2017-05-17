Manslaughter arrest made in Norwalk overdose death

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police have made an arrest in the case of 22-year-old Kadeelyn Konstanitino’s death.

On February 7th, the Norwalk Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive female at a apartment complex on 19 Issac Street. Emergency crews transported Konstanitino to Norwalk Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Lori Ledonne was the only person present on the night of Konstanitino’s death. According to detectives, the investigation revealed that over the course of several weeks Ledonne had not only befriended Konstanitino, but also supplied her with heroin on several occasions.

The autopsy found that the cause of death was intoxication for heroin/fentanyl.

The investigation showed that Ledonne’s drug distribution led to the overdosing. Warrants were obtained for her arrest and Ledonne turned herself over to authorities on May 16.

She has been charged with 2nd degree manslaughter, illegal manufacturing, distribution, and sale of a controlled substance.