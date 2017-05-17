Mayor, Bridgeport Landing Development enter second-phase of Steelpointe Harbor project

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, and the Bridgeport Landing Development met on Monday to break ground on the second-phase of the Steelepointe Harbor project.

Today marked the go-ahead for the construction of a three-story Dock Master building, officials say.

“The Steelepointe Harbor represents a part of Bridgeport’s past, and industrial past. But we as a community, with input from many different people spanning over decades, have created a vision for the Harbor and for Bridgeport’s future. The Harbor will be accessible to the public for the first time ever. As the world changes we are hoping to make the right decisions, we are plotting a course for the future of Bridgeport”, said Mayor Ganim.

Construction on the Dock Masters building is scheduled to start at some point in the next 45-60 days. The 35,000 square-foot building will be home to a water-front seafood themed restaurant, as well as space for office, according to authorities to the project.

The building is tentatively schedule to be complete in one year.