Memorial service held for wife of ESPN broadcaster Berman

By Published:
In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in a traffic crash in Connecticut, the sports network's president confirmed Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Katherine Ann Berman, 67, a teacher, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury, state police said. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A memorial service honoring the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has been held in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports friends, colleagues and relatives of Berman and his wife gathered Wednesday at Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford.

Sixty-seven-year-old Cheshire resident Katherine Ann Berman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash May 9 in Woodbury.

Police say her car struck the rear of an SUV and both veered off the road. Her car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. The SUV driver also was killed.

The burial will be in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

