Meriden resident receives green card with help from Congresswoman Esty

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty is sharing the story of a Meriden resident who reached out to her after having difficulty applying for permanent residency in the United States.

Fatima Febrier began the process of becoming a permanent back in 2012. She and her husband spent years working with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Fatima’s case stalled. So, she reached out to Congresswoman Esty. Esty then placed a congressional inquiry on Fatima’s case. Within one week of Esty reaching out, Fatima was contacted about taking the next steps toward permanent residency. Just under a month later, Fatima has received her green card.

“I’m pleased to see the end of an extremely stressful chapter for Fatima and her family,” Esty said. “The years of delays and red tape that they had to wade through are exactly why we need comprehensive immigration reform. I’ll keep fighting for that in Congress, but I will also keep working to ensure families in our community like Fatima’s are able to navigate the immigration system as painlessly as possible.”

“After working with Congresswoman Esty and her team, my residency case which was going nowhere was resolved. I have now received my residency,”

“Thank you Congresswoman Esty. You have kept my family safe!”