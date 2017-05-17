Meriden resident receives green card with help from Congresswoman Esty

By Published:
Fatima Febrier reached out to Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty after she was having difficulties applying for permanent residency in the United States (Photo provided by the office of Elizabeth Esty)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty is sharing the story of a Meriden resident who reached out to her after having difficulty applying for permanent residency in the United States.

Fatima Febrier began the process of becoming a permanent back in 2012.  She and her husband spent years working with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Fatima’s case stalled.  So, she reached out to Congresswoman Esty.  Esty then placed a congressional inquiry on Fatima’s case.  Within one week of Esty reaching out, Fatima was contacted about taking the next steps toward permanent residency.  Just under a month later, Fatima has received her green card.

“I’m pleased to see the end of an extremely stressful chapter for Fatima and her family,” Esty said. “The years of delays and red tape that they had to wade through are exactly why we need comprehensive immigration reform. I’ll keep fighting for that in Congress, but I will also keep working to ensure families in our community like Fatima’s are able to navigate the immigration system as painlessly as possible.”

“After working with Congresswoman Esty and her team, my residency case which was going nowhere was resolved. I have now received my residency,”

“Thank you Congresswoman Esty. You have kept my family safe!”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s