Multiple towns respond to brush fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent

Smoke can be seen from a fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent (Photo: Twitter / LitchfieldCounty911)

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from ten towns have responded to a brush fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m. firefighters from Connecticut and neighboring New York State responded to reports of possible fire on the mountain in the town of Kent. Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say the fire is along the Appalachian Trail in a remote location.

As the fire continues to spread the current size is not available. Winds are southwest up to 13mph with occasional higher gusts on the ridge tops, according to DEEP officials.

While statewide fire danger is moderate today, higher elevations of Connecticut have yet to experience full leaf-out, allowing higher temperatures and wind to reach the forest floor. DEEP crews believe this is what is occurring on Schaghticoke Mountain. The cause and source of the fire has not yet been determined.

Firefighters from Kent, Goshen, Norfolk, Lakeville, Sherman, Sharon, Warren, Harwinton, and Bantam Connecticut, along with a crew from Dover Plains, New York, have all responded to the fire.

