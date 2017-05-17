Naugatuck quadruplets heading to Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new quad coming to Quinnipiac University in the fall is generating a lot of buzz. This Quinnipiac quad isn’t a piece of property on campus–it’s four siblings from Naugatuck.

Michael, Vincent, Sofia and Anna Ciacciarella are continuing their journey through life together at QU, starting this fall.

Mom and dad are very proud.

“When I see them now, I’m just amazed how motivated they are to do well in school, to do well in life,” said Mike Ciacciarella.

Michael plans to study civil engineering and music, Vincent wants to be a TV news anchor and reporter, Sofia will study biology with hopes of becoming a veterinarian, and Anna will study English and pursue different degrees. She hopes to make a difference one day helping others by becoming involved in the non-profit world.

“We embraced having a family and how important it was for us to raise these children to be strong individuals — to be people who would give back in the world someday,” said their mom, Anne. “And to treasure the things that are important to us — our family, faith, love.”

“We all have those characteristics of giving and being selfless, just wanting to do things for our community,” Anna said. “In high school, we did so many events for New Haven and the surrounding community just to benefit people who have less than us.”

The kids visited many colleges and universities, but they all decided to choose QU. Sophia was the first to make up her mind and the others followed.

“This is the second biggest surprise of my life,” Anne said. “The first surprise was having quadruplets. The second surprise was learning that they would be going to college together. We’re very happy. It’s a great fit. We’re so excited.”

Mom and dad were also excited to learn that the children earned scholarship money to ease the financial burden of paying for four college students all at once.

Anna and Sophia earned the title of Betsy Ross/Quinnipiac University scholars. That’s a half-tuition scholarship.

QU also offered a sibling discount, which takes $2,000 off of tuition for each child.

Sofia will be glad to have her siblings around to help her tackle this new and exciting stage of life.

“I know that they’re always here if I need something,” she said.