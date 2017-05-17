New Britain man shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man is recovering after being shot in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Hartford police say 36-year-old Angel Mangual was shot near Broad and Park Streets at 12:38 a.m. He was shot in the left arm and the bullet then went into his chest. He is being treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was no suspect on the scene and there were no apparent witnesses. Police says they retrieved some evidence from the scene and are looking to see if there is any surveillance video available.