New budget proposals signal trouble for CT colleges and universities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Already struggling with how to close a $34 million deficit, the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system took another blow with budget proposals legislators presented this week that cut their funding even more.

“The proposals go from an additional cut of $19 million to a high of $90 million total,” said CSCU President Mark Ojakian.

While lawmakers are locked in the Capitol, hammering out what the final budget details will be, Ojakian is sounding the alarm. Now going as far to say that if the proposed cuts become a reality, it could result in campus closures.

“We will have no choice but to exam workforce reductions, campus closures, and a significant reduction to student services which is not what anybody wants to do,” Ojakian said.

Just last week, faculty from across the CSCU system came to protest the Board of Regents meeting, over a consolidation plan that would combine administration at 17 institutions and consolidate management at all 12 community colleges. And in April, tuition increases were approved over the next two years. Now those measures may not be enough.

“But another $90 million means we have to take more drastic action both in the short run and the long run,” Ojakian said.