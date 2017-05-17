New Haven jury awards $6.4 million to family of bicyclist struck & killed in 2012

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury in New Haven returned a $6,413,000 million verdict to be awarded to the family of a bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a van in East Haven in 2012.

The jury ruled in favor of the plaintiff Marion Harrison, whose former husband, 52-year-old Jeffery Harrison, was killed while riding his bike along Coe Avenue.

At the time of the accident, Cheryle Tyson was operating a company van as an employee for SARAH, Inc. while she was driving clients home. Tyson crossed over the painted white fog line into the shoulder, striking Harrison from behind and crashing into a telephone pole on the right side of the roadway. Harrison died despite efforts to save his life.

Tyson was charged in connection to the accident with negligent homicide but pled to a lesser charge in 2013, according to Faxon Law Group.

A lawsuit was filed in 2014, and the trial began in May.

Attorney Timothy P. Pothin, of Faxon Law Group in New Haven, says that Harrison left behind a 13-year-old daughter.

“This is a case where criminal negligence led to an innocent father’s death,” said Pothin. “The driver was responsible for transporting disabled adults. She had numerous prescription drugs in her possession and never should have been behind the wheel. She demonstrated a lack of regard for public safety. It was a completely preventable death had she had her wits about her. The family is incredibly grateful to the jury for holding the defendants accountable for their loss.”

Prior to the trial, the last offer from the defense was $800,000, according to Faxon Law Group.