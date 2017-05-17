New Haven-Milford area ranks last for best summer vacation spots

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to a recently released WalletHub report, the New Haven-Milford area has ranked dead last on its list of the best summer vacation spots.

Things did not get much better for The Nutmeg State, as the Bridgeport-Norwalk-Stamford area finished just one spot ahead.

To compile the list, WalletHub compared the 80-largest metro areas across 38 indicators of budget and fun friendliness.

Wallet Hub stated that Connecticut and New York have the largest numbers of the most unpopular summer destinations.