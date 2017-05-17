New Haven report on reading due out today

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The results of a Blue Ribbon Commission on reading in the New Haven schools is set to be released Wednesday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Toni Harp formed the commission a year and a half ago to come up with strategies to improve reading among young people in city schools.

There were 36 people on the commission, which included subcommittees that looked specifically into things like reading instruction and achievement levels regardless of a child’s social and economic conditions.

The mayor will be joined by Interim School Superintendent Dr. Reginald Mayo at a news conference at city hall at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.