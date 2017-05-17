New Haven teacher placed on leave for allegedly encouraging “wet willie”

By Published:

(WTNH)–A New Haven teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly encouraging students to give another student a “wet willie.”

The incident happened in a fourth grade class at Wexler-Grant School. The student, a 10-year-old girl, put her head down at her desk after finishing her work early, and the teacher reportedly told other students to give her a “wet willie” (sticking a wet finger in her ear) to wake her up.

New Haven spokesman Laurence Grotheer said he could not confirm the details of the incident, but said the teacher was “immediately placed on leave,” and that the matter has been referred to the state Department of Children and Families.

“The safety and well-being of all students is a priority at NHPS and the district takes all allegations related to student safety seriously as it seeks to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff alike,” Grotheer said in a statement.

The teacher’s name is not being released.

