Norwich Police arrest registered sex offender

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police arrested 31-year-old Tamir Dixon when he reported to his probation officer on Wednesday morning.

Dixon is a registered sex offender who was arrested on three counts of Sex Offender Registry-Failure to Verify Address.

Police officers and the State of Connecticut Sex Offender Registry Unit worked together to obtain the warrant for Dixon’s arrest after he failed to verify his address in Aug. 2016, Nov. 2016, and Feb. 2017.

Dixon was previously arrested in 2007 and was convicted of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, warranting him a lifetime registration as a sex offender. With this comes the requirement of reporting his current address every three months.

Dixon was also convicted of Assault in the Second Degree in 2007 for being involved in the beating death of 43-year-old William Derose of Norwich.