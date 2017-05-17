Plan B: Burgers, Beer, and Bourbon for a Good Cause

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is nothing better than beer and burgers in May. All 6 Plan B locations in Connecticut had a friendly “combo-tition” of the best beer and burger pairing. Find out who won in the video above.

Enjoy the winning beer and burger guilt free from May 12th through June 4th, while 10% of all proceeds of the sale will go to Camp Courant.

Founded in 2006, b Restaurants, held by Locals 8 Restaurant Group, are the leaders in quality burgers, beer, and bourbon. Winners of best burger, beer and bourbon across four states and nationally known for excellent job creation, the company was created with the simple belief that food and drinks bring people together and the world needs more connection.

