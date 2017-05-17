Police investigate inappropriate text messages at Southington middle schools

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Southington police are investigating inappropriate text messages via social media involving students at both the town’s middle schools.

Police confirm to News 8 Wednesday that there is an active activation based on recent postings involving students at John F. Kennedy Middle School and Joseph A. Depaolo Middle School who were sending inappropriate messages via social media.

Police say because this is an ongoing and active investigation that involves juveniles, they will not be releasing any more information at this time.

News 8 reached out to the schools’ Superintendent who told us that they do not comment on student affairs.